Selangor whip Kuching City 4-0 to maintain second spot

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC enjoyed a goal feast at home by crushing Kuching City FC 4-0 in a Super League action at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) here tonight.

The first half saw Nidzam Jamil’s squad showing a high level of urgency in the early minutes of the game in an effort to score early and the pressure quickly paid off.

In the 11th minute, Selangor managed to open the scoring when Ali Olwan’s pass to Ronnie Fernandez, was intercepted by Kuching City defender Filemon Anyie but his clearence saw the ball bounce into his own goal after hitting Fernandez’s chest.

Selangor continued to torment the visitors in the second half and Selangor almost doubled the score in the 55th minute when Alvin Fortes blasted a shot into the goal but his attempt was ruled out by the referee for offside.

The disappointment of the Red Giants however, did not last long as Olwan finished off a fine move after receiving a pass from Fernandez in the 67th minute before Umar Eshmurodov put Selangor in a comfortable 3-0 position after burying Yahandry Orozco’s corner kick in the 75th minute.

Despite leading by a comfortable margin, Selangor continued to add to the woes of Aidil Sharin Sahak’s squad when Fortes again scored the fourth goal for his team in the 80th minute after receiving Noor Al Rawabdeh’s cross.

The score remained 4-0 until the final whistle and the result saw Selangor maintain second position in the Super League table with 22 points behind leaders JDT while Kuching City are in fourth position with 14 points.