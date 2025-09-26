Sergio Busquets to retire from football at end of MLS season

FORMER Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will retire from football at the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season.

His current club Inter Miami confirmed the news on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious career for the 37-year-old.

Busquets progressed through the famed Barcelona youth academy and spent a remarkable 18 years with the club after his senior debut in 2008.

He joined Inter Miami in 2023, reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez in the United States.

The defensive midfielder earned 143 caps for the Spanish national team throughout his international career.

He played a pivotal role in Spain’s golden era, winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the European Championship two years later.

“I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer,“ Busquets said in a video posted on Instagram.

He described his nearly 20-year career as “an incredible story I always dreamed of” and expressed profound gratitude for his journey.

Busquets retires as one of the most decorated defensive midfielders in football history.

He made over 700 appearances for Barcelona, collecting nine LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies among numerous other honours.

Since moving to MLS, he has already added the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield to his impressive collection.

The Spanish legend will play his final professional matches during the upcoming MLS playoffs before hanging up his boots. – Reuters