LEGENDARY Korean golfer Seri Pak is relishing her role as official ambassador for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, which will take place from Oct 23-26 at New Korea Country Club in the city of Goyang, Gyeonggi province.

The LPGA Tour and Hanwha LIFEPLUS officially announced Pak as the tournament’s ambassador earlier this month. The biennial tournament is the world’s only women’s golf event contested by national teams, featuring the world’s top seven golfing nations – the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and the People’s Republic of China – as well as a World Team.

“It is a great honor to serve as the official ambassador for the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a tournament where the world’s best players represent their countries with pride,“ said Pak.

“Throughout my playing career, I always competed with the mindset of representing my nation, so this tournament feels especially meaningful.”

“I hope fans will come and experience the energy of women’s golf up close and enjoy the spirit of international competition as it returns to Korea after seven years,“ added the five-time Major winner.

A trailblazer for Asian golf, Pak inspired an entire generation with her 25 career LPGA victories and fueled the Korean golf boom by broadening the sport’s appeal.

Following her retirement in 2016, she continued to lead Korean golf as the national team head coach at both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, notably guiding Inbee Park to a gold medal in 2016.