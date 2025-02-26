Shariffuddin sets sights on PGM Seri Selangor title

THE second round of the PGM Seri Selangor Championship 2025 yesterday set the stage for an exhilarating finish as Shariffuddin Ariffin and Edven Ying remain tied for the lead, both at an impressive 5-under total.

Shariffuddin Ariffin, who is aiming for his first championship title at this prestigious event, has displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament. His solid performance, which saw him card a 68, positions him as one of the favourites heading into the final round.

Not far behind, several players have also shown strong performances, including Jeremiah Kim, whose 67 yesterday helped him climb up the leaderboard, and Ervin Chang, who made headlines with back-to-back eagles on holes 5 and 6, both par-5s.

Chang’s remarkable feat propelled him to 1-under for the tournament, ensuring he remains in contention for the title.

The competition remains tight, with only a handful of strokes separating the leading players.

Ben Leong and Kim Leun Kwang trail the leaders by just one stroke at 4-under, while Kemarol Baharin, at 3-under, remains within striking distance.

Notable names such as Paul San and Marcus Lim are also still in the mix, both at even par, and will be looking to make a move in the final round.

Overnight leaders Kemarol Baharin and Galven Green, who both scored 4-under 68s in the opening round, found the rough with scores of 73 and 78 respectively.

Kemarol was in sole possession of fifth place with a 3-under total while Green was joint 11th with Daeng Rahman.

In the Ladies Championship, Zulaikah Nurziana Nasser has firmly established herself as the front-runner, maintaining a four-stroke advantage at 3-under.

However, with Geraldine Wong (1-over) and Jocelyn Chee (4-over) still in the race, the title is far from decided, and the final round promises an intense battle for the championship.

The cut line after Round 2 saw 53 men and 6 ladies make the cut, ensuring a competitive field for the final day of action.

With the championship on the line and players vying for top honors, the final round is scheduled to start at 7.45am.

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion as the leading players compete for the coveted PGM Seri Selangor Championship title.

The Men’s Championship features a total purse of RM180,000, with an additional RM30,000 set aside for the Ladies Championship.