Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after Newcastle rout

London: Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League after a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle on Saturday.

Chris Wilder's side are 10 points from safety with just three games left following their 25th league defeat of a dismal season.

The bottom of the table Blades, who have only three league victories this term, will return to the Championship just 12 months after winning promotion.

Anel Ahmedhodzic put the visitors ahead at St James' Park, but Alexander Isak struck twice, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson each netted and Ben Osborn scored an own goal to complete the rout.