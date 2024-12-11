$!PMGC 2024: CelcomDigi Alliance rises to the world stage

MALAYSIA’S premier PUBG MOBILE esports team, CelcomDigi Alliance (CDAL), is set to make waves at the prestigious PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) 2024. Having consistently proven their dominance in the Southeast Asian region, CDAL is eager to showcase their skills on the global stage in a new strategy with other 47 teams vying for the crown.

Eugene Chin, Country Manager (Malaysia) of Tencent Games, expressed his excitement about CDAL’s participation in PMGC 2024 said, “It’s truly inspiring to see CelcomDigi Alliance consistently representing Malaysia on the global stage. Their dedication and hard work are commendable. We wish them all the best as they strive to bring home the championship title”.

For this year’s PMGC 2024 format, it will have 48 teams split into three groups during the Group Stage where the Top Three from each group enter straight into the Grand Finals. The top fourth-eleventh place in each group will enter the “Survival Stage” where only sixteen will proceed to the “Last Chance”, where the top six teams will make it to the “Grand Finals”.

The Grand Finals of PMGC 2024 will take place from December 6th to 8th, 2024. CDAL, Malaysia’s top PUBG MOBILE team, has secured their spot for the third consecutive year. Led by star player ADIKLUQ, they’ve consistently finished in the top positions of the PMSL, earning the nickname “The Uncrowned Kings.” Despite accumulating the most PMGC points in 2023 and 2024, the elusive championship win continues to frustrate ADIKLUQ.

Despite their dominance in the region, CDAL’s quest for a global championship has been met with near-misses. However, with the addition of experienced in-game leader JIMMY and the continued growth of players like OLIYO, LEONDZ, and FLAX, the team is more determined than ever to break through and achieve their ultimate goal.

“We’re fired up to represent Malaysia at PMGC 2024. After countless hours of hard work, we’re ready to prove our skills on the global stage. We’re hungry for victory and determined to leave it all on the field,“ said ADIKLUQ.

With a strong roster and a dedicated coaching team, CDAL is determined to overcome past challenges and claim the coveted PMGC title. Their journey to the top has been marked by both triumphs and setbacks, but their unwavering spirit continues to drive them forward.

CDAL’s success comes from ADIKLUQ, the team’s key player. Often recognised as the match MVP in major tournaments, his quick reactions to eliminate opponents in the heat of the battle has helped the team to secure the Top 1 in group stages of the 2024 PUBG MOBILE World Championship (PMWC) before ultimately finishing 15 in the main event. His dedication stems from a desire to lift a trophy for his ill mother as well as proving that content creators can also become successful & competitive professional esports players.

Another key point for the team this year is the introduction of JIMMY, the team’s new in-game leader (IGL). Considered as the “missing piece”, JIMMY’s leadership has been instrumental in their continued success during the PMSL SEA 2024 season and their Top 1 finish in the PMWC Group Stage. His transfer is regarded as one of the most impactful moves Alliance has made, solidifying their dominance in 2024. In addition to JIMMY, long-term member OLIYO accepted his change in role from IGL to co-IGL, transitioning to a support role. He has shown consistent performances since PMGC 2021,

Then there’s LEONDZ, whose brilliance shined during high-stakes moments such as during the PMWC Group Stage. During the match, he had an unforgettable solo Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD) moment by single-handedly beating 7 other teams, which helped CDAL secure the number one spot. Completing this powerful squad is FLAX. Committed to helping his team, he always finds a positive rhythm to win. He’ll always be there at every team huddle listening to Coach Mosgoku’s orders to execute a strategy or help reset the team’s mentality.

As they head into PMGC 2024, having placed 15th in the previous year’s finals, CDAL is a team to watch. Their hunger for success, coupled with their consistency and explosive potential, makes them a formidable opponent for any team.

As CDAL heads into PMGC 2024, they are determined to overcome past challenges and claim the championship title. With their strong team dynamics, exceptional individual skills, and unwavering dedication, they are poised to make a significant impact on the global stage. And as for ADIKLUQ and the entire squad, 2024 might just be the year they finally claim the title that has long eluded them.