MALAYSIA’s Shereen Samson Vallabuoy clinched her first title of the year by dominating the women’s 400 metres at the Embry-Riddle Running Elements Classic 2025 in Florida, United States on Saturday.

Malaysia Athletics, in a Facebook post today, announced that the 26-year-old athlete, representing Life Speed, clocked 53.72 seconds to secure the gold medal.

The silver medal went to Gabby Johnson from the North Florida team, who clocked a time of 55.17s, while Nevaeh Lorjuste from Rowan took bronze with 56.91s.

“According to Shereen, the first 200m was quite challenging due to the windy conditions and headwind.

“However, overall, she felt very good technically and ran with full strength,“ the post read.