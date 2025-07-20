Shi Yuqi wins Japan Open badminton title over Lanier

CHINA’s Shi Yuqi secured the Japan Open badminton title with a commanding 21-17, 21-15 victory over defending champion Alex Lanier of France in the men’s singles final. The former world number one showcased his experience against the rising French star, sealing the win in 50 minutes.

“I wanted to take it at my own pace, and even if I was losing I knew it was important to dig in,“ said Shi, currently ranked third globally. “My opponent is young and he has a lot of physical strength, so I knew I had to stick to my own style.”

Lanier, who won his first major senior title in Tokyo last year, admitted feeling the pressure as defending champion. “I don’t think that it is affecting me mentally, but physically you play with a bit more pressure,“ he said.

In the women’s final, South Korea’s An Se-young continued her dominant season with a 21-12, 21-10 win over China’s Wang Zhiyi. The world number one has now claimed six titles in seven tournaments this year, her only defeat coming at the Singapore Open.

“I always have areas that need to be improved on so I work on those in training,“ said An, the reigning Olympic champion. “I challenge myself and that’s what leads to these results.”

China enjoyed further success in doubles events. Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin triumphed in mixed doubles, while Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning won the women’s doubles. South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae took the men’s doubles title over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. - AFP