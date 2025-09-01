THE ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup Trophy Tour will conclude its five-stop journey around Southeast Asia with visits to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and Sunday respectively as the region’s premier club competition celebrates its return to action.

Star players from Lion City Sailors FC, including Shawal Anwar, Hariss Harun and Song Ui-young, will be in attendance at bugis+ in Singapore with the event running from 11am until 5pm. Meet-and-greets will be held from 12.30pm until 1.30pm at the 2nd level event atrium.

Representatives of Terengganu FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC will appear one day later at the Vanity Atrium in Sunway Velocity Mall, with proceedings starting at 11am and concluding at 5pm. Players, including Safawi Rasid, Manny Ott and Declan Lambert, will be present from 3pm until 4pm.

The regional championship, featuring club sides from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam return to action on Wednesday and Thursday for Matchday Three of the group phase.

The Shopee Cup, handcrafted by world-renowned trophy makers Thomas Lyte, will be on display during the event and fans will have the opportunity to view and be photographed with the silverware.

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are the final stops for the tour, which kicked off in Hanoi in August before visiting Bangkok and Jakarta in September.

The Shopee Cup trophy was crafted to bring to life the Shopee Cup logo, which was inspired by the rice sheaf that is synonymous with ASEAN and embodies the unity of its dynamic member nations as ten bushels of rice bound together.

Weighing just under 13kg and measuring 28.6cm tall and 43cm wide at the lip of the bowl, the Shopee Cup trophy symbolizes the strong bond and unity among the ASEAN member nations, combined with their spirit of competition.

Entry to the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup Trophy Tour is free. Limited Meet & Greet passes for the events can be won through the ASEAN United FC digital platforms - https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X or via Shopee - @shopee_sg and @shopee_my.

Fans can follow the ASEAN United FC social media platforms as provided above for further details.