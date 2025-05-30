NATIONAL shot putter Jonah Chang Rigan broke his personal best at the Asian Athletics Federation (AAF) in Gumi, South Korea, a short while ago.

The 22-year-old athlete threw 18.05 metres (m) to improve his personal best of 17.11m set at the Queensland Open in Brisbane in March.

However, in Thursday’s (May 29) tournament, Jonah finished 10th out of 12 participants.

The gold medal went to Iranian Mohammadreza Tayebiseifkoti who threw 20.32m while Chinese athlete Xing Jialiang won silver (19.97m) and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Daoud Tolu won bronze (19.92m).

Meanwhile, the national men’s 4x400m quartet, consisting of Anas Ariffin, Luqmanul Hakim Khairul Akmal, Umar Osman and Muhammad Sayyid Amin, finished seventh with a time of 3 minutes 14.55 seconds (s).

The gold medal was won by the Qatari quartet with a time of 3:03.52s while the silver went to the Indian squad (3:03.67s) and the bronze was won by China (3:03.73s).

Meanwhile, national discus thrower Queenie Ting finished eighth out of 10 participants after six attempts with the best throw of 47.96m at the championship.