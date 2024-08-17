Shuttler Aidil Soleh thrilled about guiding Liek Hou, Muhammad Fareez for Paris Paralympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles professional shuttler Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin is excited to share his knowledge and experience with para shuttlers Cheah Liek Hou serta and Muhammad Fareez Anuar ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympics from Aug 28-Sept 8.

Having failed to make much headway on the international scene, Aidil Soleh is touched by the faith shown by coach Nova Armada to guide and spar with his two charges at the training camp at the National Sports Institute in Bukit Jalil here.

“Coach Nova called me and asked for help (to train with Liek Hou and Muhammad Fareez) last week.

“Although I have only been able to help for a short period, I can see that their preparation has been well planned,” he told Bernama.

Liek Hou won the men’s singles gold in the SU5 (physical disability) category at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo while Muhammad Fareez will be making his Paralympic debut in Paris in the same category.

Aidil Soleh, meanwhile, admitted that he too had benefited from training with Liek Hou and Muhammad Fareez as he gears up for the 2024 Indonesia International Challenge in Pekanbaru from Aug 20-25.

The 24-year-old is set to face Indonesian Jason Christ Alexander in the opening round of the Pekanbaru tournament.

The world number 137-ranked Selangor shuttler also plans to compete in five more championships until October in a bid to reach at least world number 100 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking.

To achieve that, he is aware that he would need to be more consistent and reach at least the quarter-finals of every tournament he will be competing in.

Aidil Soleh, who left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in June, was part of the national squad who won the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam and a member of the national team for the 2022 Thomas Cup Finals in Bangkok.

As for individual achievements, Aidil Soleh finished as runner-up in the 2022 Malaysia International Challenge in Ipoh, Perak and the 2019 Hellas Open in Greece.