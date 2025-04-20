Si Woo Kim charges into one-shot lead at RBC Heritage

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim will take a slender one-stroke lead into the final round of the US$20 million RBC Heritage as he chases a fifth PGA Tour victory.

The 29-year-old hit a 5-under 66, which included a closing bogey at Harbour Town Golf Links on Saturday to earn his sixth career 54-hole lead/co-lead on 15-under. Overnight leader Justin Thomas birdied the 18th hole for a 69 and tied second alongside Andrew Novak, who produced a 69. Defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is four back following a 68.

Kim shrugged off his late bogey after missing his par attempt from six feet. “I played great. Only missed the last hole, so that’s not a big deal. I play pretty much 35 holes really decent (the last two days). So I’m not going to worry about the last hole for tomorrow,“ said Kim.

With his last victory being the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, he is aiming to become the third Asian winner of the RBC Heritage after Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira (2018) and C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei (2019). He lost in a playoff to Kodaira five years ago, and believes he is in a good position to prevail over an elite 72-man field to earn his first Signature event title.

“Yeah, I’m in a good position. I’ve been playing good. Especially iron play is really good for this week. One more day left,“ said Kim, who is 2-for-5 in converting 54-hole leads on Tour.

Kim has not finished in the top-10 this season through 11 starts and missing his first Masters in nine years last week frustrated the likeable South Korean. A win on Sunday will secure a return to Augusta National next April, and he credited some tweaks to his irons set-up for his resurgence at Harbour Town.

Starting the third round two shots back of Thomas, he charged out of the blocks from the get-go, making birdies from inside of seven feet in the first two holes. He made four more birdies on Hole Nos. 5, 9, 13 and 15, before the bogey on the last after he missed the green.

“I think I switched irons back to the normal loft. I used to be really strong irons. Yeah, I think that helps more like consistent distance control. I think that helps me hit a lot of good iron shots and makes a lot of chance for birdie putts,“ he said.

“It’s been a while to play in the final group, so it feels weird. Then a little bit of maybe pressure. Not the pressure, a little bit like feel weird at the start. I hit a great second shot. I think that helps me more loosen up and then play good for today.”

Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner and two-time major champion, rolled in a 16-foot birdie on the last hole for a two-shot swing to end the day just one behind the South Korean leader. “It was huge,“ said the American star, who is seeking to end a three year title drought.

“I felt like I played - I played really well today, really solid. Just didn’t have much to show. The course is getting very difficult, very firm and fast. We just were very smart. It felt like kind of tried to take advantage of some scoring clubs or opportunities when we had them. This isn’t a place that you can really force it, I think, when it gets in this kind of condition. Yeah, it was nice to see an iron shot get up there pin high and roll that putt in there. It’s nice to finish off like that and ride that momentum into tomorrow.”