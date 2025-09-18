Simeone demands protection after Liverpool fan abuse incident

ATLETICO Madrid manager Diego Simeone has demanded greater protection for managers from supporter abuse following his dismissal during Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Anfield.

Simeone was sent off for confronting Liverpool supporters behind his dugout after Virgil van Dijk’s 92nd-minute winning header secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for the hosts.

The fiery Argentine coach acknowledged his reaction was unjustifiable but argued that managers deserve similar protection to anti-racism campaigns in football.

Simeone stated that constant insults throughout the match prompted his response despite understanding his professional obligations to remain calm.

He expressed hope that Liverpool would identify the offending individual and implement consequences while improving their handling of such situations.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot preferred to focus on what he described as a great match rather than the post-goal incident involving his counterpart.

Slot’s team has now won all five of their opening Premier League and Champions League matches with goals scored after the 80th minute.

The Dutch coach praised his team’s fitness levels, mental strength, and quality in finding ways to secure late victories.

Slot expressed disappointment at needing another late winner despite his new-look attack functioning effectively with record signing Alexander Isak making his first start.

He characterized the match as having the intensity of a Champions League quarter-final or semi-final under the new format.

Slot believed Liverpool should have secured victory earlier given their numerous attacking opportunities throughout the game. – AFP