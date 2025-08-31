Sinner battles into US Open last 16 as Gauff sets up Osaka clash

DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner kept his US Open title defence alive with a hard-fought four-set victory over Denis Shapovalov on Saturday.

Sinner rallied from a set down to secure a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win as he attempts to become the first man to retain the title since Roger Federer in 2008.

The world number one described the match as very tough against an opponent he has known for quite a long time.

Sinner now awaits the winner of the evening match between American 14th seed Tommy Paul and Kazakhstan’s 23rd seed Alexander Bublik.

Home favourite Coco Gauff delivered her most polished performance of the tournament with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Polish 28th seed Magdalena Frech.

The composed display marked a significant improvement from her emotional previous round and secured her fourth consecutive last 16 appearance in New York.

Gauff will face former world number one Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster fourth-round encounter after the Japanese star defeated Australian 15th seed Daria Kasatkina in three sets.

Osaka continued her best US Open run since winning her second title here in 2020 with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Italian 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti advanced when compatriot Flavio Cobolli retired with an arm injury while trailing 6-3, 6-2, 2-0.

Musetti expressed disappointment at the manner of victory against one of his best friends on tour as he reached the US Open last 16 for the first time.

Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi became the lowest-ranked man to reach the fourth round of a major since 2002 when Polish opponent Kamil Majchrzak retired after eight games due to injury.

Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong saw his historic run end with a five-set loss to 15th seed Andrey Rublev after becoming the first player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match in the Open era.

World number two Iga Swiatek was scheduled to open the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya. – AFP