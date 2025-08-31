Sinner survives Shapovalov challenge to reach US Open last 16

REIGNING champion Jannik Sinner insisted he was not a machine after battling through a testing encounter with Denis Shapovalov to reach the US Open last sixteen.

The world number one rallied from a set down to beat Shapovalov five-seven, six-four, six-three, six-three in a three-hour match.

Sinner kept alive his bid to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in two thousand eight.

A very tough match today featured Sinner avenging his loss to Shapovalov at the two thousand twenty one Australian Open in their only previous meeting.

I have known Denis for quite a long time and knew that I had to play at a very high level said Sinner after defeating the twenty seventh seed from Canada.

I am not a machine you know stated the Italian champion who acknowledged he also struggles sometimes during matches.

Sinner felt he played great tennis against an opponent who was also performing at a high level throughout their contest.

Week two is completely different with matches getting tougher and tougher both physically and mentally according to the top seed.

Sinner awaits the winner of the evening session match between US fourteenth seed Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan.

It is a very long way to say that you can defend a title noted Sinner who expressed satisfaction at reaching the second week.

Sinner made serene progress through the first two rounds but dropped his first set of the tournament against a resurgent Shapovalov.

A US Open quarter finalist in two thousand twenty, Shapovalov signalled his intent with an early break and raced five-two ahead in the opening set.

The Canadian produced a gutsy hold saving a break point for six-five before taking the next game and the set.

Top seed Sinner punished a slack service game from Shapovalov at three-three in the second set to level the match.

Shapovalov broke early in the third set and surged into a three-zero lead but could not sustain his level against a defiant Sinner.

The Italian hit back by winning nine games on the spin to seize control of the match against his fading opponent.

The Canadian offered some belated resistance but it was too late as Sinner sealed his twenty fourth successive Grand Slam match win on hard courts.

Sinner has reached the final of all three Grand Slams this season winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

Federer remains the last man to successfully defend the US Open winning the title each year from two thousand four to two thousand eight. – AFP