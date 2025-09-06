Sivasangari and Eain Yow reach London Squash Classic semi-finals

NATIONAL squash stars S. Sivasangari and Ng Eain Yow have both secured their places in the semi-finals of the London Squash Classic 2025.

Sivasangari, the reigning champion, delivered a commanding performance against England’s Jasmine Hutton in their quarter-final clash.

The Asian Games gold medallist needed only 20 minutes to secure an 11-9, 11-5 victory at Alexandra Palace.

She now prepares to face world number five Amina Orfi of Egypt for a spot in the tournament final.

In the men’s competition, Ng Eain Yow continued Malaysia’s strong showing with his own quarter-final success.

The world number 12 edged past England’s Marwan ElShorbagy in a tightly contested match.

Eain Yow claimed an 11-9, 11-9 victory to advance to the semi-final stage.

His next challenge comes against world number three Paul Coll of New Zealand.

Both Malaysian players are competing in the prestigious PSA World Tour Gold event. – Bernama