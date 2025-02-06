Sivasangari cruises into third round of 2025 British Open

NATIONAL women’s squash champion S. Sivasangari advanced to the third round of the British Open 2025 in Birmingham today.

In the second-round match at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, the world number eight player needed just 45 minutes to record a 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 victory over India’s Ahanat Singh.

Awaiting Sivasangari in the third round is the tournament’s seventh seed from Japan, Satomi Watanabe, who also advanced after defeating France’s Melissa Alves 11-8, 11-5, 11-1.

Earlier, Sivasangari became the sole Malaysian female representative still continuing the challenge in the tournament after Aira Azman and Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi were eliminated early.

National men’s squash champion Ng Eain Yow also suffered a surprising defeat to an unseeded opponent in the second round earlier this morning.