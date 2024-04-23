Sivasangari now ranked 11th in the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s women’s squash champion S. Sivasangari is inching closer to the world’s top 10 after climbing two places to 11th in the world rankings.

The 25-year-old, who recently won the inaugural London Classic Squash Tournament earlier this month, has accumulated 535 points according to the official website of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour.

This marks her career-best ranking in the sport after previously being in 13th position.

At the London Classic Squash Tournament, the Kedah-born player made headlines by defeating world number one Nour El Sherbini of Egypt (quarterfinal), world number four Nele Gilis of Belgium (semifinal), and world number two Hania El Hammamy of Egypt (final).

Two other Malaysian female players, Rachel Arnold (275 points) and Aifa Azman (228 points), are ranked 28th and 36th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ainaa Amani remains in 58th place, while Yasshmita Jadish Kumar moved up one spot to 72nd based on the latest rankings.

