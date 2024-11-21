Sivasangari triumphs over Aifa to reach Singapore Open quarters

NATIONAL squash ace, S. Sivasangari, showcased her dominance once again with a commanding victory over compatriot Aifa Azman to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open today.

The world No. 9 dispatched Aifa, ranked 37th, in straight sets—11-6, 11-8, 11-8—in just 26 minutes.

ALSO READ: Sivasangari reaches Malaysia Cup final with ruthless win

This marks Sivasangari’s fifth win over Aifa, following their recent clash in the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals.

According to New Straits Times, the 25-year-old said: “It’s my first match on this court and it’s a bit tricky, the ball dies off. In the second set she had a big lead (8-5) but I managed to find my length towards the mid stage and in the third I went in too quickly and hit too low.

“I stayed as composed as I could and I’m glad to finish in three.

“We know each other’s game pretty well and we just played last week (in the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals).

“It was fresh in my mind and I knew she wanted revenge. I tried to stay calm, there’s more pressure on me, but I had to do my work out there.”

Awaiting Sivasangari in the quarter-finals is world No. 13 Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt, the British Open Under-19 champion.

This will be their first meeting in a PSA tournament, setting the stage for an intense battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Sixth seed Fayrouz secured her quarter-final spot by defeating England’s Grace Gear 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.