Sivasangari reaches Malaysia Cup final with ruthless win

NATIONAL top squash ace S. Sivasangari continued her stellar run at the US$64,000 (approx. RM286,273) Malaysia Cup, storming into the women’s final with a commanding straight games victory over Scotland’s world No. 28, Georgia Adderley.

The world No. 9, who recently clinched the London Classic title in April, dominated the match with a 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 win in just 31 minutes at The Curve mall in Petaling Jaya.

Speaking after the match, Sivasangari, the reigning Asian champion, expressed her confidence as she prepared for the final.

In the final tomorrow, she will face either world No. 10 Amina Orfi of Egypt or third seed Rachel Arnold.