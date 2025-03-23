THE new list of the Road to Gold (RTG) Programme Committee list will be announced next week, with a smaller structure but still maintaining continuity and expertise to ensure the preparation of national athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games runs smoothly.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the first meeting of the new committee is scheduled to be held after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to finalise the names of athletes who will receive additional facilities and support under the RTG programme.

“There will be some new names as well as some old ones but the important thing is the continuity and expertise in developing our elite athletes. I don’t expect many changes but let’s wait and see.

“This committee will also be on a smaller scale,” she told reporters after the Segambut parliamentary constituency Breaking of Fast event here today.

Hannah, however, emphasised that the changes this time will not bring any major surprises, thus assuring all parties that there is no need to worry.

The RTG Programme was launched to help national athletes win Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal through comprehensive support in terms of training, facilities, rehabilitation and technical expertise.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the breaking of fast event was a collaboration with the Korean Society and it was also attended by the Minister and Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia, Lee Han il.