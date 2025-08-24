Son Heung-min scores first MLS goal in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Dallas

SON Heung-min scored his first Major League Soccer goal for Los Angeles FC during their 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Saturday.

The South Korean superstar converted a first-half free kick from 25 yards out, beating Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi with a perfectly placed shot over the wall.

“I’m glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC,“ Son said after the match. “But for me, the most important thing is to get three points. I’m really, really disappointed for that.”

Son, who joined LAFC this month for a reported MLS record US$26 million transfer fee, made his third appearance and second start for the club.

The former Tottenham captain has quickly made an impact, providing an assist in LAFC’s previous match against New England Revolution.

Logan Farrington equalised for Dallas in the 13th minute, cancelling out Son’s sixth-minute opener despite LAFC dominating possession throughout the match.

“I thought we dominated the game,“ Son added. “I think we didn’t have a really difficult day... We created chances, but not scoring goals throughout the game, I think it’s really disappointing.”

The draw leaves LAFC in fourth position in the Western Conference standings as they prepare for their next home game against conference leaders San Diego.

Son acknowledged he needs more time to fully integrate with his new teammates, stating: “I need still a lot of time to be connecting with the team. It’s been only two weeks -- maybe a little bit more than two weeks. But I’m enjoying every single moment.”

In other MLS action, Inter Miami drew 1-1 with D.C. United while resting several key players including the injured Lionel Messi ahead of their Leagues Cup semi-final against Orlando.

Baltasar Rodriguez scored his first career MLS goal for Inter Miami, equalising in the 64th minute after Jackson Hopkins had put United ahead in the 13th minute.

Inter Miami currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union who defeated Chicago Fire 4-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s 54 points put them two points clear of Cincinnati, who lost 1-0 at home to New York City FC.

Nashville SC remain third in the conference after thrashing Orlando City 5-1, with Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar each scoring twice.

Surridge now leads the MLS scoring charts with 20 goals, one more than Lionel Messi who has played fewer games due to injury and international commitments.

Inter Miami have three games in hand on conference leaders Philadelphia due to their involvement in the Leagues Cup competition.

The Florida-based club defeated Tigres UANL in the quarter-finals without Messi and hope to have their superstar back for Wednesday’s semi-final against Orlando.

Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023 during Messi’s debut MLS season and will be looking to defend their title. – AFP