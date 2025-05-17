TOTTENHAM Hotspur skipper Son Heung-min said Wednesday's Europa League final against Manchester United will be the biggest day of his life as the north London club prepare to cap a difficult season with a trophy.

Spurs slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, their 21st loss of the season, leaving them 17th in the Premier League on 38 points, just above the three sides already relegated.

Far from contending for a European berth through the league, Spurs' only path to next season's Champions League is by winning the second-tier European competition against fellow Premier League strugglers United, who are 16th in the standings.

“It’s a very disappointing result and a very poor season,“ the South Korean, who has recently returned to fitness after a brief spell on the sidelines, told the BBC after Spurs’ defeat at Villa.

“But at the end of the day, we can win a trophy, that’s what we’re all looking for.”

A win against United in the Spanish city of Bilbao would end Spurs' 17-year trophy drought and hand the 32-year-old Son his first piece of silverware after a decade at the club.

“Wednesday will be the biggest day of my life. It will be great. We will be excited, and I hope we can make history,“ Son said.