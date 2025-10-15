South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA defeated Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela on Tuesday to win Group C and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis scored in the first half with Evidence Makgopa sealing victory with a goal midway through the second period.

South Africa topped the table with 18 points, one more than Nigeria, who hammered third-placed Benin 4-0 in Uyo with Victor Osimhen claiming a hat-trick.

However, Nigeria could still make it to the World Cup as they will be among the four best-ranked African runners-up who compete in a mini-tournament in Morocco during November.

The winners of the play-offs, which involve single-match semi-finals and a final, advance to an inter-continental tournament in March with two World Cup places up for grabs.

It will be the fourth appearance by South Africa at the global showpiece. They qualified for the 1998 and 2002 tournaments and were automatic participants in 2010 as the host nation.

Belgium-born coach Hugo Broos was thrilled as he represented his country as a player at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and wanted to coach a team at the tournament before retiring.

“We all knew that we could do it, we believed in ourselves. We are going to the World Cup and it is fantastic,“ said the 73-year-old.

“In the last three years we changed players and every time it was the right choice. What happened tonight is the work of three years and the future looks very bright for South African football.

“We have the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco during December and then the World Cup. There are no words to express how I feel.”

Winger Appollis was voted player of the match after scoring and creating the other goals as South Africa regained their scoring touch after failing to find the net in a draw with Zimbabwe last Friday.

- ‘Amazing feeling’ -

“What an amazing feeling for the group going to the World Cup. I am so happy for the boys,“ he told reporters.

“I know we had a draw in our last game, but I knew that we would come here to Mbombela tonight and win.”

Qualification was a huge relief for South Africa, who saw a five-point lead with four rounds remaining turn into a two-point deficit behind Benin entering the final round.

South Africa dropped points in home draws with Nigeria and Zimbabwe and forfeited three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a victory over Lesotho.

South Africa needed to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria defeated Benin, and that is what transpired with the home teams making dream starts.

Nigeria were ahead within three minutes through Osimhen while Mbatha scored the first South African goal with just five minutes gone.

A snap shot from Appollis midway through the opening half put South Africa in control and Rwanda spent most of the match on the back foot.

Makgopa, a late call-up in place of injured Iqraam Rayners, headed into the net off a corner on 72 minutes to complete the scoring.

Osimhen netted a second time before half-time and completed his hat-trick six minutes into the second half. An added-time goal from Frank Onyeka completed the rout.

South Africa become the seventh African country to qualify for the expanded 48-team World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They join Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia, and the final two automatic qualifiers will be decided later Tuesday.

Group leaders Ivory Coast and Senegal need victories at home to Kenya and Mauritania respectively to qualify. - AFP