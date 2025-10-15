Bandar Utama victim had multiple stab wounds to neck, chest: Selangor police chief

SHAH ALAM: The 16-year-old student who was killed at a secondary school in Bandar Utama sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a post-mortem confirmed that the victim died at the scene due to the injuries, and investigations are being conducted thoroughly, including the review of CCTV footage and witness interviews.

He said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and has been remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“So far, 57 witness statements have been recorded, including from students, teachers, family members, and school counsellors,” he told a press conference here today.

Shazeli said initial findings showed no signs of bullying, adding that the suspect and victim had no prior relationship or interaction before the incident.

“Based on our early investigation, the motive appears to be linked to emotional instability and possible influence from media or social media content,” he said.

Shazeli said the suspect, who has no record of disciplinary problems, was apprehended by teachers before being handed over to the police.

A urine test showed the boy was not under the influence of drugs, and there is no evidence so far of any mental health issues, he added.