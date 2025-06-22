IT took until Friday night for South America's unbeaten run at the Club World Cup to come to an end as Boca Juniors succumbed to a late defeat against Bayern Munich in Miami.

The Argentine giants' phenomenal support at the Hard Rock Stadium could not quite get them over the line, as Michael Olise's late goal inflicted a first loss in 10 games on a side from CONMEBOL.

But the evidence so far in the United States suggests that if anyone is going to stop a European side winning FIFA's new 32-team competition, it will be a club from South America.

Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo edged out European champions Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Pasadena while Flamengo, Brazil's biggest club, came from behind to stun Chelsea.

Palmeiras, Boca and Fluminense have all held European opposition too, and South American clubs are set to feature heavily in the knockout stages.

One factor helping teams from Brazil and Argentina make such an impact is the remarkable backing from their supporters, who have turned out in impressive numbers across the United States.

'Amazing' support

“Amazing, amazing,“ said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany when asked about the atmosphere for his team’s game against Boca, as it seemed that La Bombonera had been transported to Miami.

“Anyone here who has knowledge of this game knows how tough it is to play against these teams and nearly every game for a European team is like an away game.”

The support for Flamengo against Chelsea in Philadelphia was impressive too, with a large percentage of the crowd of over 54,000 clad in the black and red of the Rio de Janeiro side.

In comparison, few supporters have travelled from Europe, even if large numbers of American soccer fans have turned out wearing the colours of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The last 11 editions of the old, seven-team Club World Cup were won by European sides. CONMEBOL last produced a winner in 2012, when Corinthians of Sao Paulo defeated Chelsea.

There is a huge financial gulf -- the top 29 teams in analysts Deloitte's Football Money League for 2025 come from Europe.

Real Madrid topped the list with revenues last year exceeding one billion euros ($1.15 billion), while Flamengo sneaked in at 30th with 198 million euros.

However, they have shown the strength of their squad which is filled with experienced international players including Italy midfielder Jorginho.

“These players have played a lot of big, big games in their careers,“ said Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac when asked about the quality of Brazilian teams.

Rio club Fluminense held Dortmund to a 0-0 draw in their first match.

“I am convinced that most of these South American teams will pass into the next round,“ Kovac said.

Heat and fatigue

It may also be the case that the often stifling conditions make it harder for Europe's clubs, something Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca hinted at before facing Flamengo.

Then there is the fact that Europe's elite sides have all crossed the Atlantic Ocean at the very end of a long and exhausting season, whereas clubs in Brazil and Argentina started their campaigns earlier this calendar year.

PSG had played almost 60 matches up to their Champions League final win against Inter Milan in late May.

Yet Flamengo coach Filipe Luis, a former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea player, said he did not expect to see such results at the Club World Cup.

“I am surprised because I know the quality of these European clubs, especially the elite of football, the absolute elite -- it’s about 10 or 12 clubs in the world who make up this elite and I am surprised they are having these results.”

He added: “It is true sometimes that the weather they are not used to, but what I can say is that South American clubs are very competitive.”

Kompany insisted German champions Bayern just needed to make sure they matched the hunger and determination of opponents like Boca in order to go far.

“The conditions are more like South America and they have good players, so I am not surprised, but for us most importantly we have to match the hunger to win these games,“ he said.