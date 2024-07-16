Gareth Southgate announced on Tuesday he is leaving his role as England manager after they lost to Spain in the European Championship final, their second straight loss in the final of the continental tournament.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Sunday’s showpiece and Southgate said after the game that he would discuss his future in charge of the national team.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,“ Southgate said in a statement.

“But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.”

England have only won the World Cup in 1966 but Southgate transformed an underperforming side which became a force to reckon with in tournaments after he took charge in 2016.

Having coached the England youth side for several years, Southgate took the senior job when Sam Allardyce resigned after one match in charge when he sought a lucrative sideline role while talking to undercover reporters.

Southgate oversaw 102 games with England, leading the team to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 as well as the Euros finals in 2021 and 2024.

Despite the pressure, Southgate managed to turn things around in a team that had failed to impress at major tournaments, going deep at the World Cup and Euros.

Under Southgate, England also reached the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup, a year after losing to Italy on penalties in the Euros final at Wembley.

“In the 25 tournaments post 1966 before Gareth took charge, we had won seven knockout games,“ England FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

“In his four tournaments we have won nine. So, in his eight years, he has won more games that really matter than in the previous 50 years.”