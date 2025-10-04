Spain coach dismisses spat with Flick over Yamal injury handling

SPAIN coach Luis de la Fuente said Friday there was no conflict with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick regarding the handling of Lamine Yamal’s injury.

The 18-year-old winger made his first start for Barcelona since August in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain after recovering from a groin injury.

Flick had previously felt the injury was aggravated by Yamal playing in September’s World Cup qualifiers for the Spanish national team.

De la Fuente expressed surprise at Flick’s statements given his own experience as a former national team coach.

The Spain coach emphasised the importance of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

He stated that everyone had said their piece and the matter was now concluded.

Flick had mentioned previously that communication with De la Fuente could be improved after a brief text exchange.

De la Fuente provided further clarity on Yamal’s condition following the international match.

He noted that players often experience some discomfort after matches as a normal part of football.

The Spain medical staff had already provided explanations about Yamal’s situation according to the coach.

Spain will be without Nico Williams and Dani Carvajal for the upcoming qualifiers.

Alvaro Morata has been excluded from the squad after a slow start to his season with Como.

Williams has been absent since suffering a groin injury during Spain’s 6-0 victory over Turkey.

His club had reportedly requested managed playing time due to ongoing discomfort.

De la Fuente acknowledged that risk is always present in football and sports.

He stated that when players compete for their clubs, they accept these normal risks.

Spain currently lead Group E with six points from two matches.

They will face Georgia in Elche on October 11 before hosting Bulgaria in Valladolid three days later. – AFP