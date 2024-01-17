Spain’s men’s water polo team becomes European champion for first time in history

MOSCOW, Jan. 17 (Bernama-Sputnik) -- The Spain men’s national water polo team has beaten Croatia in the finals of the 2024 Men’s European Water Polo Championship to become Europe’s champion for the first time in history, reported Sputnik.

The finals, held in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, ended with a score of 11-10 in favour of the Spanish team.

Spain’s team had previously won second place three times and came third four times at the championships. Croatia’s team, who was the 2022 champion, finished second at the European championship for the third time. The Croatian national team has a total of six medals, including two gold and one bronze medals.

Italy has beaten Hungary 12-7 to win bronze medals for the seventh time.–Bernama-Sputnik