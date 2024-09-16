Speedy Tigers finish sixth in ACT after shootout loss to Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost 4-2 to Japan in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 4-4 in regulation time in the fifth-sixth classification match at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2024 hockey tournament in Hulunbuir, China today.

While only Faizal Saari and Norsyafiq Sumantri found the target for the Speedy Tigers in the shootout, Japan got it right through Kosei Kawabe, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Seren Tanaka and Tsubasa Tanaka.

Earlier, in normal time, Japan drew first blood through a Matsumoto field goal in the third minute before Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook restored parity with a penalty corner goal two minutes later.

The Speedy Tigers then went 2-1 up through Faizal in the 21st minute but Japan equalised through a Yuki Chiba field goal three minutes later.

Although Faizal slotted home a penalty stroke in the 32nd minute to put Malaysia 3-2 ahead, Matsumoto again levelled the score with a field goal in the 37th minute.

Mohd Fitri Saari then put Malaysia 4-3 up with a field goal in the 47th minute, but, with just one minute to go, Japan again drew level through a Seren Tanaka field goal to take the match into a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh said that while he never expected the match to end in a shootout, his men let slip a huge opportunity (to finish fifth) by allowing Japan to dictate play in normal time.

“Ending the campaign with a disappointing result. We had chances to score but were not clinical enough in the ‘D’. The players worked hard but simple mistakes dashed our hopes of a victory,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Sarjit, however, said they will continue to work on their weaknesses, especially on how to hold on to the lead.