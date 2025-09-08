Speedy Tigers finish third at Hockey Asia Cup, Sarjit satisfied

NATIONAL hockey coach Sarjit Singh expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance after Malaysia secured third place in the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup.

Although the Speedy Tigers fell short of their target to reach the final, he noted the team demonstrated steady progress throughout the tournament.

Malaysia scored 33 goals and conceded only 11, averaging 4.7 goals per match during the competition.

Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive 12 goals for Malaysia.

Sarjit believes the team is improving but acknowledges the need for continuous development to achieve higher standards.

The coach expressed particular pride in his team for maintaining Malaysia’s world ranking at 12th position after defeating China 4-1 in the third-place playoff.

This crucial victory occurred at the Bihar University Hockey Stadium in India during the tournament’s final stages.

The maintained ranking will provide Malaysia with a significant advantage in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers next year.

Sarjit shared these reflections through a video released by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation following the tournament’s conclusion. – Bernama