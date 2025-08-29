Speedy Tigers rally to beat Bangladesh 4-1 in Asia Cup hockey opener

THE national men’s hockey team launched their 2025 Asia Cup Group B campaign impressively by coming from behind to defeat Bangladesh 4-1 in Bihar, India today.

The Speedy Tigers initially faced a setback when Ashraful Islam converted a penalty corner in the sixteenth minute to give Bangladesh an early lead.

Malaysia responded strongly and leveled the score through Mohamad Ashran Hamsani’s field goal in the twenty-fifth minute.

Sarjit Singh’s squad then seized control with Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook scoring a field goal in the thirty-sixth minute to put Malaysia ahead.

Muhajir Abdu Rauf extended the lead with another field goal in the forty-eighth minute to make the score 3-1.

Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan completed the comprehensive victory by converting a penalty corner six minutes before the final whistle.

Malaysia will continue their group stage campaign against South Korea tomorrow before facing Taiwan on Monday.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage of the competition.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then compete in the final scheduled for September seventh. – Bernama