NATIONAL men’s hockey squad head coach Sarjit Singh wants to make the friendly match against Wales this Friday as the players’ final test ground before the 2025 Nations Cup.

He said the match will see all 20 players given the opportunity to play as a continuation of the two previous tours.

“We will give all 20 players who will play in the Nations Cup just a try run for them because we have already been to the Australia Tour and the South Korea Tour.

“So far the players’ motivation is very high. I have been with this team for almost a year now so we understand each other and this team is getting better and better,“ he said.

He said this when met at the handover ceremony of 10 Mazda vehicles by Bermaz Auto to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

The vehicles will be used by officials involved throughout the Nations Cup Championship from June 15 to 21.

Meanwhile, Sarjit said that his team is focusing on the first two matches against Pakistan this Sunday and New Zealand the next day as benchmarks before determining targets for the squad in the competition.

“If we win, we will definitely go to the semi-finals but all the teams will also want to win,“ he said.

Malaysia were drawn in Group B together with New Zealand, Japan and Pakistan, while Group A comprises France, South Africa, South Korea and Wales.

Malaysia finished seventh in the last edition in Gniezno, Poland.