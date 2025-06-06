Malaysia’s challenge in the British Open 2025 squash tournament ended after the country’s sole representative, S. Sivasangari, bowed out in the quarter-finals to Egypt’s Amina Orfi in Birmingham on Thursday.

In the match at The Rep Theatre, the world number nine women’s squash player went down 2-11, 11-4, 7-11, 9-11 to Amina, marking her fourth defeat to the world number five in five encounters.

In the semi-finals, Amina will face compatriot and defending champion Nouran Gohar.

The top-seeded Nouran advanced after defeating Belgium’s Tinne Gillis 11-9, 11-7, 11-3.

The British Open, a Diamond-level event on the Professional Squash Association Squash Tour, offers a total prize pool of USD348,500 (about RM1.5 million) each for the men’s and women’s categories.