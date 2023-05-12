SRAM lauds Sivasangari’s impressive rise to top 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) heaps praises on national women’s squash player, S. Sivasangari following her breakthrough into the top 15 of the Professional Squash Association World Rankings, her career high so far.

This is considering the fact that Sivasangari faced a career-threatening car crash last year and SRAM coaching director Major (Rtd) S. Maniam described the 24-year-old’s great determination and effort to come back stronger as nothing short of remarkable.

“In such a short time, she’s proven herself beyond any shadow of a doubt with the quality of her play. What now, the challenge ahead is to try and retain that position for a while.

“...and while being there, to move up to top 10 and beyond is going to be a slow, tedious process, which we have to take one step at a time. And it is very tough,” he told reporters after the Sports Working Committee Meeting (JKK) with National Sport Council (NSC), Bukit Jalil here, today.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games champion moved up to two spots in PSA World Rankings (Nov 27) and eclipsed her best position at number 16 in July 2022.

The road accident in June 2022 saw Sivasangari sustained head injuries and missed out actions for almost eight months before making a return in Ivy Squash League at New York.

Her world ranking even slipped further down to number 50 in June this year, her lowest since 2017 (ranked 61st).

Meanwhile, Maniam said among the topics discussed in the meeting with NSC were preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and Podium Programme selection.

He said NSC had approved up to 45 tournaments next year both locally and internationally for the players as part of their preparation for the world’s biggest sporting events.

In the meantime, he said eight men and eight women players were picked to be part of Podium Programme next year.

Maniam said among men’s players involved were Ng Eain Yow, Mohd Syafiq Kamal, Addeen Idrakie while women’s players comprised Sivasangari, Rachel Arnold as well as Azman sisters of Aifa and Aira.–Bernama