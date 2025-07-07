Kenanga Investment Bank’s NagaWarrants Unlocks New Trading Frontiers with HSCEI and HSTECH Warrants

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2025 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (”Kenanga Group” or “The Group”), Malaysia’s no. 1 issuer of structured warrants, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (”HSCEI”) structured warrants – HSCEI-CAA and HSCEI-HBA – and Hang Seng TECH Index (”HSTECH”) structured warrants – HSTECH-C30 and HSTECH-H27 – under its flagship brand, NagaWarrants by Kenanga (”NagaWarrants”).

This launch marks a strategic expansion of the Group’s East Asia footprint, following the successful introduction of Hang Seng Index (”HSI”) structured warrants – HSI-CIW and HSI-HMO – in 2021. With HSCEI and HSTECH now listed on Bursa Malaysia, Malaysian investors will gain diversified access to two of Hong Kong’s most influential indices, offering new opportunities to tap into China’s financial and technology sectors.

The HSCEI tracks heavyweight mainland enterprises listed in Hong Kong, including financial and infrastructure giants such as ICBC, China Construction Bank, PetroChina, and Ping An Insurance. It serves as a key benchmark for tracking the performance of China’s largest state-owned enterprises.

The HSTECH, on the other hand, captures the growth of China’s leading tech innovators such as Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi, and JD.com. With its focus on fast-evolving technology and innovation, HSTECH is ideal for traders with higher risk appetites looking for volatility and growth potential.

Kenanga Group’s presence in the structured warrants market is underscored by its 64% market share in HSI warrants. In 2024, the structured warrants segment on Bursa Malaysia recorded a turnover of RM30.3 billion, contributing approximately 4% to the exchange’s total market turnover of RM848.7 billion.

The launch of HSCEI and HSTECH structured warrants is expected to broaden market participation, diversify product offerings, and boost overall liquidity – particularly among retail traders already familiar with Hang Seng Index warrants.

“The launch of HSCEI and HSTECH structured warrants marks a pivotal step in our mission to democratise access to global markets. As Malaysia’s leading issuer, Kenanga Group remains committed to driving innovation, expanding investor opportunities, and shaping the future of structured warrants. This initiative reflects our long-term vision to empower a new generation of traders while reinforcing our leadership in the region’s capital markets,“ said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

“In 2024, NagaWarrants achieved a record-breaking market share of 52%, with a total turnover of RM15.7 billion. This milestone also marks our 300th Hang Seng-listed structured warrant on Bursa Malaysia – a testament to our relentless drive to innovate and serve the evolving needs of Malaysian traders,“ added Datuk Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director, Head of Group Equity Business of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Beyond product innovation, NagaWarrants continues to empower investors through a blend of educational outreach and advanced analytics. In 2024, it hosted over 50 webinars and events, earning the SRP Asia Pacific Award for Best Educational Initiative in 2022, 2023 and 2025. At the same time, its adoption of machine learning models – which analyse interest rate movements, market trends, and regional dynamics to anticipate demand fluctuations – has enhanced precision in warrant issuance.

In recognition of its leadership and innovation, Kenanga Group has received several prestigious accolades, including:

--> Bursa Excellence Awards: Best Structured Warrants Issuer (2021 and 2024) (Equity and Index)

--> Global Banking & Finance Awards (UK): Best Warrants Issuer & Best Market Maker (2024 and 2025)

--> FinanceAsia (HK): Most Innovative Use of Technology (2024 and 2025)

Looking ahead, Kenanga Group remains committed to supporting investors through innovation, education and access to global markets. To explore trading opportunities and stay informed, visit www.nagawarrants.com or join our Telegram community (@NagaWarrants).

