SRAM seeks additional funds to upgrade National Squash Centre courts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) is seeking additional funding from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to upgrade the courts at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil to a much more higher standard.

SRAM president Gerard Monteiro said the squash courts at the venue have not been upgraded since 1998 and are currently undergoing upgrades, including a new roof and ventilation system.

“We still hope to finish by the middle of next year. We are trying to get some budget from KBS for us to change the courts, especially noting that in the recent World Tournament in Eygpt the flooring are glass already.

“While the game changes and evolves we need to keep up with the times if we want to make sure our players remain competitive at the world stage,” he told reporters after the SRAM Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

Gerard said the 10 existing singles training courts at the National Squash Centre will soon have glass flooring according to the latest international standards.

“We believe it should happen even if the allocation from KBS is for next year, but we are hopeful for the additional funds,” he said.

Earlier, at the AGM, the sports governing body’s incumbents retained all key positions for the 2024-2025 term.