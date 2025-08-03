SRG.OG coach blames momentum loss for MSC 2025 finals defeat

SELANGOR Red Giants (SRG.OG) head coach Michael Angelo Boccado, also known as Arcadia, attributed their 1-4 defeat to Team Liquid PH in the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 grand final to a crucial loss of momentum in game two.

Arcadia highlighted that while SRG.OG delivered a flawless performance in game one, their early leads in games two and three were not sustained.

“Going to game one, I believe we really performed flawlessly and executed our plays well. It was a good start.

“But in game two, there was a huge turning point where we lost momentum, which dictated the pace of the series,“ he said after the match.

Despite the setback, SRG.OG co-founder Simon Lim remained optimistic, praising the team’s resilience throughout the tournament.

“Today’s defeat doesn’t mean SRG.OG is weak—we lost to a stronger team. We will analyse our mistakes and come back stronger,“ he added. – Bernama