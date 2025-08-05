SRG.OG praised for strong MLBB MSC performance despite loss

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh praised the Selangor Red Giants (SRG.OG) for their strong performance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid Season Cup (MSC), despite finishing as runners-up. She emphasized that reaching the final was a commendable achievement.

“I feel that they did not fail by finishing second. A good achievement. The prize money is also quite lucrative,“ Yeoh said during a press conference after the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) Supreme Council Meeting.

SRG.OG lost 4-1 to the Philippines’ Team Liquid PH (TLPH) in the Riyadh final on August 2. The champions secured USD1 million (RM4.2 million), while SRG.OG took home USD500,000. Another Philippine team, ONIC PH, claimed third place after defeating Indonesia’s ONIC ID 3-2. - Bernama