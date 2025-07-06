SSMP beats SSTMI to win first MCKK Premier 7’s rugby title

SEKOLAH SUKAN MALAYSIA PAHANG (SSMP) etched their name in history by claiming their first-ever MCKK Premier 7’s Rugby Championship title after a hard-fought 17-12 victory over defending champions Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI).

The intense final took place at The Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) field, marking a significant milestone for SSMP in the tournament’s 13th edition.

The win ended SSTMI’s long-standing dominance, with SSMP showcasing disciplined gameplay and exceptional agility.

Muhammad Ammar Zidan Mohd Zaid stood out with a stellar performance, earning him the Zaharuddin Alias Best Player award.

His contributions were pivotal in securing the historic triumph.

Host team MCKK salvaged pride by defeating Japan’s Shizuoka Seiko Academy (SSA) 14-7 in the Plate category final.

Though they missed the main final, the victory provided consolation for the home side.

In the battle for third place in the Cup category, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Hussein Onn (THOR) edged out Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King Edward VII (KE VII) with a narrow 10-7 scoreline.

Kolej Vokasional Arau (KVA) emerged victorious in the Bowl category, overcoming Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hosba (HOSBA) 24-21.

Meanwhile, Maktab Rendah Sains MARA Balik Pulau dominated the Shield category, shutting out Royal Military College (RMC) with a commanding 19-0 win. - Bernama