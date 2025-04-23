NATIONAL women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa is smashing her way to the Sudirman Cup 2025 in Xiamen, China, slated to be held April 27-May 4.

After making her debut at the 2023 edition in Suzhou, China, Letshanaa is showing a new level of confidence, saying she is more than ready for her second shot at the prestigious tournament.

The world No. 52 credited her previous outing and the team’s stronger bond this time around for giving her the extra edge she needed to step up.

“Obviously (more confidence). It’s the second Sudirman Cup. It’s not like the first one. It’s going to be a better experience and a better connection with the players.

“I’ve also been playing with these teammates for such a long time. That’s the most positive point at this time,” she said when met after the Sudirman Cup 2025 centralised training camp yesterday.

Letshanaa added that if the coach entrusts her with a chance to play ahead of Malaysia’s top women’s singles player, Goh Jin Wei, in Xiamen, it would motivate her even more.

“I think the main thing is to be motivated, not to be nervous or scared. As long as I give my best, I think it’s a good thing for Malaysia and the team,” she said.

During her Sudirman Cup debut in Suzhou, Selangor-born Letshanaa featured in two matches, securing a straight-sets victory over Australia’s Tiffany Ho (21-19, 21-12) in the group stage before falling to world number one An Se Young of South Korea (10-21, 13-21) in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles shuttler Hoo Pang Ron said he is focusing on sharpening both tactical variety and mental resilience with partner Cheng Su Yin as they gear up for the 2025 Sudirman Cup, following a mixed season.

After finishing runners-up at the China Masters 2024 last December, Pang Ron–Su Yin has managed just two quarter-final appearances in seven tournaments this year.

Malaysia, drawn in Group C, will kick off their campaign against France on April 28, followed by matches against Australia on April 29 and third seeds Japan on May 1.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.