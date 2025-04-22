PROFESSIONAL mixed doubles player Shevon Lai Jemie is ready to ‘split’ with her partner Goh Soon Huat temporarily if needed at the 2025 Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China.

Shevon said the situation could provide a new dimension for her in learning the playing style of other players at the tournament scheduled to be held at the Xiamen Olympic Sports Centre, Fenghuang Gymnasium from April 27 to May 4.

“Of course, in any situation, when the team needs us to split, we are ready to do what is the best for the team.

“Actually it’s a good experience if we can play split partnership. We can learn something from the new partner and refresh ourselves,” she told reporters after a central training session here, today.

Despite being one of the senior players in the squad, Shevon said she is ready to help the junior players if they need guidance from her.

Shevon, who is 31, is also open to receiving any views from the junior players in the tournament.

Meanwhile, she admitted that she and Soon Huat are currently in their best form ahead of the 2025 Sudirman Cup.

Although they are currently ranked third in the world and are the top pair in the country at the moment, Shevon said the pressure is still there for them in Xiamen.

“I think for me and Soon Huat, we’ve been through quite a lot but recently, we’ve been handling it much much better. I won’t say it’s perfect, but it’s much better compared to previously and we know how to balance that emotion,” she said.

She is also proud to represent the country for the third time at the Sudirman Cup and she hoped to put on their best performance in Xiamen.

Malaysia, who were drawn in Group C, will open their campaign against France (April 28), followed by Australia (April 29) and third seed Japan (May 1).

Only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.