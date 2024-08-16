SUKMA 2024: Khairunnisa rides to glory for Johor’s first gold

KUCHING: Cyclist Khairunnisa Aleeya Saifulnizam had to stave off the fierce challenge of her two closest rivals - and the heat - en route to powering to victory in the women’s mass start event and deliver Johor their first gold medal at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) today

Khairunnisa Aleeya knew she had no choice but to keep her head down and stay consistent to complete the 109-kilometre (km) route along the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Highway in 3 hours, 34 minutes and 16 seconds (3:34.16s) for the individual gold.

That’s because Kedah’s Nur Fitrah Shaari and national rider Nyo Ci Hui of Perak stayed close to her before fading away to settle for silver and bronze respectively. They were both credited with the same time of 3:34.34s.

Meanwhile, Kedah, represented by Nur Fitrah Shaari, Nurul Nabilah Mohd Asri, P. Phi Kun and Zahra Afifah Zamri, took the women’s team gold with a total time of 10:43.43s.

Johor and Terengganu settled for the women’s team silver and bronze, also with a time of 10:43.43s.