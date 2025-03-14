PETALING JAYA: The status of pickleball as an event at the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) has yet to be decided and will depend on a vote by the participating states, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said that as the host, Selangor has a list of proposed events, but each event must first receive approval from the SUKMA Committee before being included in the competition.

“The SUKMA Committee requires that any event to be contested must have participation from at least six states. That is the main condition. So, whether pickleball will be included or not depends on the votes from the respective states.

“The final decision on the events to be contested will only be made closer to the tournament date,” she told reporters after a lease agreement signing ceremony between the Subang Golf Course Corporation (PPGS) and the Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS) here today.

She added that the first SUKMA Committee meeting held recently only confirmed Selangor as the host for SUKMA 2026 and Kelantan for the 2028 edition.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah had suggested that the Youth and Sports Ministry establish a clear policy to ensure that core sports with the potential to win medals at international competitions are not excluded from SUKMA.

He also voiced concerns over the emergence of new sports that might only be temporary trends.

“I know pickleball is trending now, but I worry it may just be a passing trend, whereas we have core sports. The list of sports has been discussed, but in six months’ time there will be another discussion on the selected sports to be included. I understand that SUKMA 2026 will take place in August,” he said.