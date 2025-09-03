SUKMA: KBS needs to keep policy of maintaining core sports - Johor EXCO

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) needs to set a policy to maintain core sports that are capable of contributing medals at international tournaments so that they can be competed and not dropped at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the dropping of core sports such as canoeing, boxing and football by the states involved in SUKMA would be seen as detrimental to the country in developing potential sports and developing athlete talent.

He said the National Sports Council (MSN) and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) also need to emphasise the importance of maintaining these core sports.

“I hope the KBS led by Minister Hannah Yeoh makes a decision or policy so that core sports that are played at the international level with many athletes should be retained in SUKMA.

“MSN and OCM also need to emphasise that any core sports that won medals at the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics should be regular events and competed in SUKMA, otherwise, we will lose out on the talents we have,“ he said when met after the ‘Sup Tulang Merah’ (Red Bone Soup) distribution ceremony in conjunction with Ramadan at the Larkin state legislative assembly constituency, here, yesterday.

Mohd Hairi said this when asked to comment on Selangor’s plan to introduce pickleball at the 2026 SUKMA in the state, which is expected to be held in August.

He welcomed Selangor’s proposal, but hoped that core sports including canoeing, boxing and football as well as other core sports would not be dropped since there had been discussions regarding the events to be competed in the games.

“I know that pickleball is trending right now, but I’m worried that it will only be a trend, compared to the core sports we have.

“The list of sports has been discussed, but in June the optional sports that will be included will be discussed again because I understand SUKMA 2026 is in August.

“So there is still time for everyone to appeal (so that core sports are not dropped) although I think this matter does not need to be appealed and they should be permanently featured for contest,“ he said.

Earlier, Mohd Hairi, who is also the Larkin State Assemblyman, distributed red bone soup to residents of the area, where the programme is organised every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with Ramadan.