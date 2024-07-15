SUKMA: Not fair to ask organiser to cover part of expenses - Hannah

TAIPING: Every state competing in the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak from Aug 17-24 must not use financial constraints as an excuse to ask the organiser to cover part of the expenses.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said this is because Sukma is a necessity to ensure that the country will not be short of talented young athletes.

“So, I think it is not fair and inconsiderate (to ask the organiser to cover part of their expenses). I feel that there is no need for a big allocation to send their contingents to Sarawak,” she said after attending a dinner with former Taiping athletes at a hotel here yesterday.

On July 10, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor hoped that Sarawak would bear part of the cost of sending the state’s contingent to the SUKMA to ease their burden.

Hannah, meanwhile, said she was also disappointed that many events involving women at this year’s edition of the Games had been cancelled due to the lack of participation because of financial difficulties.

“I am extremely disappointed and it has been studied in detail at a meeting previously. Many events from the list tabled (have been cancelled). To me, this is something that is not fair and will stunt the growth and progress of the young athletes,” she said.

On another development, Hannah said the ministry has asked the National Sports Council (NSC) to create a national-level Open category sports championship by the end of this year.

She said the championship could use the SUKMA organisational model as a basis to make it successful.

“Sports is for all. The ministry’s task is not only limited to athletes aged between 18 and 21. If you are aged 40 or 50 and still actively involved in sports, you still come under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“So, I think this platform can be used by those aged, perhaps, from 30 to 50 to participate competitively,” she said, adding that the sports to be contested had yet to be discussed in detail.