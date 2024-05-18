SUKMA: Perak confident in Sarawak’s ability to prepare best facilities

KUCHING: Perak is confident in Sarawak’s ability to prepare the best facilities for all contested events in the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) that will be held this August.

Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, who is also the state contingent’s chef de mission to the 2024 SUKMA, said that as hosts, Sarawak seems to have advantages as most of the venues have already been built and just needed upgrading.

“Sarawak has existing venues compared to (previous) hosts that were forced to build new venues.

“We do see some renovation and restoration being done, and one or two venues being completed... I feel that Sarawak can complete them according to sporting standards,” he told reporters after visiting several sports facilities here today.

He and around 30 delegates from the Perak state government had checked out preparations for the sporting event at several locations, including the Sarawak Stadium, the State Stadium and the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre.

Ahmad Suaidi said that they would also check out several SUKMA locations at the northern and central regions of the state, such as Miri, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu.

“One of the reasons of our early visit is so that we can be familiar with the areas here and we accept the challenge as a team to ensure that the 21st SUKMA will be a success,” he said.