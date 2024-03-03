PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Games (Sukma) silat athlete Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin died after collapsing during a match at the Taman Coral Height Community Hall in Seremban on March 2 (Saturday).

The 21-year-old athlete representing Terengganu was reported to have been kicked by his opponent during the competition, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.

He was pronounced dead at 1.20pm while receiving treatment at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban, according to NST.

A spokesperson from the Seremban District Civil Defense Force (APM) was quoted as saying that he was unconscious for 20 minutes and was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment upon arrival at the scene.

“The patient was immediately taken to HTJ for further treatment, while CPR was continued until arrival at the hospital,“ he said.

Haikal’s eldest sister, Wan Nor Haslinda, was quoted saying that her parents were informed of the incident by the coach and later on, notified of his death later on the same day.

“But I do not know more about how the incident happened, and around 2.30am, we were informed that he had passed away. I’m not sure of the exact time,“ she said.

Haslinda said that Haikal has been in Seremban since last Friday for the pre-Sukma competition.

