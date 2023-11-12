Super League: Kuching City lose at home, PDRM trounce Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching City FC failed to capitalise on their home advantage, losing to Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) 2-3 in a 2023 Super League match at the State Stadium in Sarawak last night (Dec 10).

KL City wasted no time taking the lead as T. Saravanan’s cross was neatly finished by team captain Paulo Josue in the 19th minute.

Josue then seized another opportunity to score KL City’s second in the 41st minute, but the home side got one back just before the break through a spot kick by Liberian import striker Abu Kamara.

Kuching City equalised through Yuki Tanigawa’s goal in the 72nd minute, but Arif Syaqirin Suhaimi’s goal in the 81st minute broke the hearts of the home fans.

Meanwhile, PDRM FC had a goal fest at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), beating Kelantan FC, 7-2.

Bruno Suzuki emerged hero for the Cops as he scored a hattrick (62nd, 65th and 90th minutes).

PDRM’s four other goals were scored by James Okwuosa (19’), Izaaq Izhan Yuswardi (extra time), Kyaw Min Oo (59’) and Iqmal Harun (74’), while Kelantan’s two goals came from Khalaif Naskam (63’) and Leonardo Rolon (72’).

The 2023 Super League season concludes next week with the final round of matches involving 14 teams taking place on Dec 16 and 17. - Bernama