Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after Trump intervention

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: US President Donald Trump announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to pursue an immediate ceasefire following his mediation efforts.

Trump revealed the development on his Truth Social platform after speaking with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, peace! It was an honour to deal with both countries,“ Trump said. He also warned that trade agreements with either nation would be paused until hostilities cease.

Phumtham confirmed the discussion on Facebook, stating Thailand’s willingness to engage in bilateral talks. “I thanked President Trump for his concern and also requested him to convey to Cambodia that Thailand seeks a peaceful resolution,“ he said.

Manet responded positively, expressing hope that Thailand would not backtrack, referencing a previous failed mediation attempt by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The conflict, which escalated last week, has claimed over 20 Thai and 13 Cambodian lives, displacing thousands. The dispute stems from an 817-kilometre undemarcated border, with tensions flaring since May.

Trump recently imposed a 36 per cent tariff on both nations’ exports, set to take effect on August 1. The UN and ASEAN have also urged de-escalation.

On Friday, Anwar – who currently holds the ASEAN Chairmanship – had also spoken with both Thai and Cambodian leaders to urge for immediate ceasefire.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who had expressed deep concern over the clashes on Friday, had also urged both sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire and to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The border disagreement between the two nations turned ugly last Thursday (July 24), which led to armed confrontation along Cambodia’s northern border areas.

The latest hostilities have killed more than 20 people on the Thai side while Cambodian authority reported that five Cambodian soldiers and eight civilians have lost their lives, with thousands of others displaced on both sides.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated since May 28, following confrontation between soldiers near the disputed Preah Vihear border area, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have long contested an 817-kilometre undemarcated stretch of border, a persistent source of conflict and strained diplomatic relations. - Bernama